(Clarinda) -- Next Tuesday, voters in the Clarinda School District go to the polls on a $14 million bond issue and a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy to address a long list of facilities needs. In part two of our special series of reports on the upcoming special election, we focus on the proposed projects at Clarinda's Pre-K-6 Building.
Clarinda school officials point to one major need at the pre-K-6 facility: security improvements. One of the projects covered under the voted PPEL involves construction of a secure entryway. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the entrance is in need of a better "stopgap measure" for safety.
"When a person enters the building," said Privia, "the office is a hallway away from the front door. What we'd like to do is get that a lot closer, so when parents come into the building, or visitors come to the building, they would really be checking in at the office as soon as they come into the door--we would have that stopgap measure for us. Obviously, the doors would be locked, and we would still have our vestibule, but we would actually be able to talk to those people without them gaining an extra access to the building."
Another big need at the pre-K-6 building involves improved heating and air conditioning--just one of the needs highlighted by the original SiteLogiQ survey.
"The HVAC at the elementary is really dated--it's really in need of repair," he said. "That hasn't been kept up to date. Hopefully now that we can come up with a bond issue, we can take care of those needs."
Also included among the pre-K-6 projects covered under the $14 million bond issue is renovation of the east office/administrative space into classrooms, and construction of a new early childhood center. Privia says the center would meet the needs of younger children entering school.
"At least a third of our students that come into kindergarten have not been in an accredited preschool program," said Privia. "So, it's really important for us to give kids that good start. We want to build a new area for them that allows us to hire another teacher. We'd have room for them."
Additionally, the early childhood center would allow the district provide "wrap around" child care services.
"The community of Clarinda really needs extra daycare," he said. "We already rent a room to Grandma's House (Daycare). So, we would be able to help with that issue, where parents could drop off students early in the morning, and pick them up when they got off work."
In part three of our series spotlighting the Clarinda school bond issue vote, we'll look at the referendum's impact on taxes, and the fate of two other district-owned facilities should both the bond issue and PPEL pass next Tuesday. You can view a video version of this story online at kmaland.com.