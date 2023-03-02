(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its special series of reports on the upcoming Clarinda school bond issue vote on Tuesday. In our third and final report, Mike Peterson examines what the bond issue will mean for the district's taxes, and the fates of two district properties if both questions pass.....
Voters in the Clarinda School District must decide on two questions in Tuesday's special election. Ballot question one entails the $14 million bond issue for a myriad of renovations and expansion to both the Pre-K-facility and the 7-12 building. That amounts to an increase of $2.70 per thousand dollars valuation. Question two concerns a 10-year physical plant and equipment levy of $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation to cover projects not included in the bond issue. However, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says it's the first bond issue referendum in the district in three decades.
"We haven't done anything for the buildings in about 30 years," said Privia. "The last bond issue was ran in 1997--they built the middle school addition onto the elementary building. We've obviously outgrown that already. The reason we've outgrown these is because of some of the classes that we offer."
Besides the impact on taxes, another question Clarinda district patrons are asking involves the plans for two facilities not covered in building plans--the McKinley Central Office Building and the former Skopko Building. Privia says the district plans to dispose of both buildings if the bond issue and PPEL passes.
"In discussions with the board, they would really like to be onto selling those buildings," he said. "Whether they would go to the city, or whether they would go to a private entity, we would be selling the Shopko building, and try to decide what to do with this building (the McKinley building). We would let that go back to wherever it would go."
Privia says one idea is for a private developer to renovate the McKinley building into housing. A 60% supermajority is required for the bond issue's passage, while the PPEL needs only a simple majority. Privia hopes voters support both questions, in order for the district to address some major facilities needs--not wants.
"These are just basic needs," said Privia. "There are no athletic things in this. This is just for our students academically, and if we can get back to ground zero, then we can start looking at some of those things that make our district even better, and more attractive to our students that are moving to the area."
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Public Library and at the New Market Community Center. You can view a video version of this story at kmaland.com.