(Clarinda) -- Preliminary discussion are underway on a possible resource officer in the Clarinda School District.
During Wednesday's Clarinda School Board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Privia confirmed he and Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill recently talked about city-school cooperation for law enforcement presence in the district's facilities.
"In our conversation, right now they're looking to hire two officers themselves," said Privia. "This would possibly be a third. We're trying to figure whether we would pay half and they'd pay half. We are still in the very preliminary discussions of that, to see where that could go."
Two board members voiced support for an officer. Board member Scott Honeyman says he's received phone calls from constituents inquiring about the possibilities of an SRO. Board member Paul Boysen was involved in establishing the position in another school district. Boysen says one of the obstacles involves funding.
"One of the things that we found was that everyone wants a program, and no one wants to pay for it," said Boysen. "So, what you try to do is space it out, so everyone gets to pay a little bit, and have a little ownership."
Boysen says research indicates officers are effective in stemming violence, drugs and other problems in schools.
"Every school has a drug problem, a violence problem--and now students are starting to carry guns," he said. "You have to be cognizant of that. If you deny that, you're going to end up with a shooting at the high school or the elementary. There are enough crazy people walking around."
If no agreement is reached with Clarinda Police, Privia says the Page County Sheriff's Office is another option. Discussions in Clarinda come as Shenandoah city and school officials are nearing an agreement on a school resource officer in that district.