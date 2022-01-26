(Clarinda) -- Following the recent resignation approval of Superintendent Chris Bergman, the Clarinda school district is laying the groundwork for the upcoming search process.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board approved the setting of interviews with four search firms who could aid the district in the search process of a new superintendent. The decision comes after the board also approved Bergman's resignation effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year earlier in the meeting. Board member Greg Jones says he highly suggests hiring a firm to assist in the job search.
"I just feel if you don't have a search firm it's a monumental task, and in Darin (Sunderman)'s seat that's a lot to try and navigate alone," Jones said. "So I would strongly suggest a search firm having gone through it twice unfortunately."
The board intends to pursue interviews with EDWise, Grundmeyer, Ray and Associates, and McPherson and Jacobson search firms. However, Board member Paul Boysen says he feels the board should find common interests and qualities in a superintendent before beginning the search and get the school board's attorney involved.
"I think we need to at least talk to the board attorney, because in the hiring process and particularly with school administrators there are a lot of legal pitfalls," Boysen said. "I think as part of the process, we need to be open about it and when we get to that point we need to involve various stakeholders. I know some of that's done by the firms, but I've also worked with those firms and they leave it up to you to do a lot of that."
But, Jones says the search firm would consider any input the board has on the wants and needs of the candidates throughout the entire search process.
"They'll meet with you individually, they'll meet with you together and they'll try to put together what we're looking for in a candidate," Jones said. "Then they'll try to narrow the pool to 10 or 15 or whatever, and then we narrow that down to a finalist group. Then they'll bring them in and walk us through the process."
However, Board President Darin Sunderman added that the board still has the overarching control of the search and can tailor it as broad or narrow as they desire.
"The process will be up to us because like in the last couple, we can involve as many stakeholders as we want, or as few as we want," Sunderman said. "Because they left it all up to the board to make it as narrow or broad as we want to make it."
The board did not set an exact date of the public interviews Wednesday evening, and Sunderman says he will reach out to the four firms to set up a time as soon as possible, and will conduct the interviews during a special board meeting.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the resignation of Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill effective March 18th, 2022.
--Approved an MOU with Green Hills AEA to participate in the STOP Threat Assessment Grant.
--Set a public hearing for February 23rd at 6 p.m. to approve the proposed 2022-23 School Calendar.
--Approved the boys and girls track teams participating in a competition at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
--Approved paying for substitute teaching authorizations for the current school district paraprofessionals.