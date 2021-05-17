(Clarinda) — Students and staff in the Clarinda Community School District will continue wearing masks through the end of the school year.
Meeting in special session Monday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board took no action to amend the district’s Return to Learn plan as it pertains to mask wearing. The discussion came after new guidance was issued from the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education regarding masks in schools and other settings. Board member Stacy Pulliam says they surveyed the district’s staff and around two-thirds preferred keeping masks on students and staff through the end of the year.
"62.2% agreed and 37.8% disagreed," said Pulliam. "And then we also got direction from the Department of Public Health. At the end of reading that, what I took away from them was their suggestion is that kids can make that decision or families can if they wear the mask or don't wear the mask."
Board Member Ann Meyer says conflicting guidance coming from federal and state health authorities has put school districts in a tough spot.
"Unfortunately, I think the CDC handled this poorly," said Meyer. "Because it was like an immediate 'you don't have to wear it, especially outside.' And then they came back later and said but, we recommend that schools maintain the mask policy until the end of the school year. Which unfortunately, was after the fact that some of the schools had already decided no mask."
The last day of school in the Clarinda district is slated for May 26th. Board President Greg Jones says it makes sense to finish out the year with masks and then re-evaluate the situation before next fall.
"I'm a little indifferent," said Jones. "I feel like nobody wants to take this off more than me, I can promise you that. But, that being said, we're talking about four or five school days at this point."
The Clarinda School District received statewide recognition in January during Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address, where she praised the district’s COVID-19 response and ability to keep kids in the classroom all year. Superintendent Chris Bergman thanked the board for their diligence in adapting the Return to Learn plan for ever-changing situations.
"Just like in this case, that information is changing all the time," said Bergman. "Between even Friday when it came out and Sunday, the guidance looks really different in a couple different places. The one that I do appreciate about this board is that we've followed the same process every time that we've amended our Return to Learn. We've had discussion, we've looked at multiple sources and I appreciate that."
In other business, the board unveiled plans for enhanced collaboration between the district and Iowa Western Community College’s Clarinda Center to provide career and technical education classes.