(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials remain in a listening mode in the wake of a major bond issue's defeat.
Clarinda School District patrons are invited to a series of community listening sessions. Residents may attend one of two sessions scheduled May 16th and 23rd from 6-to-7:30 p.m. at the high school. Both sessions following the results of the March 7th special election, in which voters defeated a $14 million bond issue and a voted Physical Plant and Equipment designed to address some major facilities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district seeks feedback following the referendum's rejection.
"We are trying to listen to our taxpayers, community members, New Market, and our ag group would like to see us be able to do," said Privia. "So, we're listening to all of their input, seeing what their thoughts are on how big our projects should, what our rate would be that they would be comfortable with our taxes. So, we're just at a phase where we want to listen and learn as much as we can of what our community would like to see us do."
Officials with SiteLogiQ--the district's consultants with the proposed building projects--conduct the meetings. Privia says school officials will not be present in order to inspire openness from attendees' comments and questions.
"Our administration team is not there, our board is not there at those meetings," he said. "We're just providing the space for our constituents to be able to come in and talk to them. They're going to compile all that data, and do a presentation to the board of what our community feels they need, and like to see done."
Privia says feedback from the sessions will allow school officials to modify its building plans for another future bond issue attempt. Meanwhile, the superintendent says the district is exploring using Secure an Advance Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars to address immediate building needs, such as additional space at the 7-12 complex.
"We thought we were going to move forward with what the school could do, and we're taking care of those critical needs," said Privia. "We'll be bonding against our SAVE money that we do get. That would be no increase for our taxpayers, so we're going to move forward with (addressing) that critical need of taking care of space at the high school, and critical HVAC pieces for heating and cooling."
Residents planning to attend one of the sessions should RSVP through a link provided on the district's website.
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: