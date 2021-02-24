(Clarinda) -- Plans for a dialogue in the Clarinda School District concerning a national problem have been reset.
School officials, in conjunction with Catholic Charities, present two special programs featuring the video "Gridshock." Clarinda High School juniors and seniors will attend the first program next Wednesday, March 3rd from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school auditorium. All other students and parents are invited to a second session from 6-to-8 that evening, also at the auditorium. Originally scheduled for February 16th, the presentation was postponed due to inclement weather. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the program is part of preparing students for life outside of Clarinda once they're done with school...
"As we think about the complexity of the world," said Bergman, "and all the things that students face throughout it, we have been looking for opportunities to support things they might face so that they will be prepared should something present itself."
While sex trafficking poses a danger to people, Bergman says it's something that can be prevented.
"If students, parents, workers know the signs, we can prevent things," she said. "I know often times, like, trucking companies and, I guess different industries that might be able to see that right away, are training their drivers in trafficking, so that they can stop at a rest stop or wherever they might be stopping, and be very intentionally observant to protect our children."
Because of the subject matter, Bergman says students showings were separated, and parents were given the option of allowing their children to opt out of the program, or viewing "Gridshock" via a ZOOM link. Bergman made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.