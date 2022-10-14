(Clarinda) -- A facilities assessment in the Clarinda School District is making headway, backed primarily by staff and community input.
Representatives of SiteLogiQ, the firm tasked with conducting the comprehensive study, gave an update to the Clarinda School Board at a work session Thursday afternoon. In June, the board selected the firm to review the many facets that make up the district's facilities and set a long-term outlook. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News that SiteLogiQ representatives and the district's 18-member facility engagement group have toured most of the district's facilities and met multiple times to discuss growth opportunities. Privia says a few themes have emerged from those meetings.
"Stuff that keeps rising to the top obviously is pre-school here in our community and what we can do to work on that a little bit, and we also talked a lot about facilities at the high school," said Privia. "Adding space at the high school and refurbishing a couple of rooms including our science and our FAC rooms -- getting those up to snuff in our district."
Additionally, Privia says the district has been taking in input from other community members through surveys, including possible expansion at the PreK-6 building and ideas for the former Shopko building.
In terms of the district's infrastructure, Privia says the elementary building has been a focal point regarding its heat pumps.
"They are way past life, so there's some work to do there that we'll have to do right away based upon that study," Privia explained. "That'll really help our maintenance department set a plan for the next 5-10 years of what needs to be replaced and when."
The superintendent says staff surveys also provided input on the various infrastructure items, including lighting and CO2 levels. However, Privia says plenty of efforts are still to come, including at least two more committee meetings on Monday and November 2. He adds that future conversations will shift more to the financial side of facility projects.
"What we can do as a district, what are bond issues, how do those work, and all those kind of things that go with that," said Privia. "So, that'll be the biggest focus of that group and they'll also do a little look at the Shopko building and McKinley building."
Meanwhile, students and staff at the high school are adjusting to some classes being taught in a two-room portable unit. However, Privia emphasized the setup is only temporary to accommodate current space needs.
"We have two classrooms out there that we have kids go out to and transfer between the (7-12) building and that building," he said. "It's actually going well and we have two teachers out there. It is what it is at this point as far as a portable building but it's not where we want to be as a district obviously or probably as a community. But, it's supplying our need right now."
Privia says another community survey will soon be sent out, and the hope is to have the majority of the assessment wrapped up by the end of November.