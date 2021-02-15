(Clarinda) -- Students and parents in the Clarinda School District are invited to participate in a dialogue concerning a national problem--sex trafficking.
School officials in conjunction with Catholic Charities present two special programs featuring the video "Gridshock." Clarinda High School juniors and seniors will attend the first program Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school auditorium. All other students and parents are invited to a second session Tuesday evening from 6-to-8 p.m., also at the auditorium. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says the program is part of preparing students for life outside of Clarinda once they're done with school.
"As we think about the complexity of the world," said Bergman, "and all the things that students face throughout it, we have been looking for opportunities to support things they might face so that they will be prepared should something present itself."
While sex trafficking poses a danger to people, Bergman says it's something that can be prevented.
"If students, parents, workers know the signs, we can prevent things," she said. "I know often times, like, trucking companies and, I guess different industries that might be able to see that right away, are training their drivers in trafficking, so that they can stop at a rest stop or wherever they might be stopping, and be very intentionally observant to protect our children."
Because of the subject matter, Bergman says students showings were separated, and parents were given the option of allowing their children to opt out of the program, or view "Gridshock" via a ZOOM link.
"The first thing that we did, knowing that it's a sensitive topic, was to make sure parents were agreeable to having their child view the video," said Bergman. "We selected 11th and 12th graders, as that is an audience that was mature enough to have these conversations, and understand the implications of sex trafficking in our state. So, we sent home permission slips and the trailer to the video, so that parents could see, really, what this is going to be about, and then parents could opt out should they choose not to have their children participate."
In addition to sex trafficking, the district is also tackling the dangers of teen dating violence. During the juniors and seniors' presentation, a Catholic Charities spokesperson will give a presentation on the subject in commemoration of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
"Some of the things that we're doing is just talking about what it's like to be in a healthy relationship," she said. "I would say most of that conversation will be unfolding after the 'Gridshock' viewing, just because we want kids to have some context to be able to identify whether or not some of the relationships' behaviors are happening to them currently, or that they see in others might come to light."
High school students ages 14-to-18 are also invited to participate in a special "What is Love" art contest through February 24th. You can hear the full interview with Chris Bergman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.