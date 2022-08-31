(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials say now is the time to extend an important funding source in the district another 20 years.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board set a special election for September 13 on the renewal of a revenue purpose statement. Approval by a simple majority would allow the district to spend funding from its Secure an Advanced Vision through Education, or SAVE account through 2051. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the current language expires in eight years.
"It used to be the local option sales tax money," said Privia. "I believe that was voted in back in 2008. It is set to expire in 2031. This vote will be to extend that just to 2051. This is just a tax increase by any means. It is just a continuing of what we already have voted in place."
Privia says the district's SAVE revenues provide an important funding source for infrastructure projects.
"The money is used for infrastructure projects like the gym, portables, those kinds of things that we need to update and make a little bit better--often called the brick and mortar account," he said. "We get approximately $1,142 per student. For Clarinda, that's going to be about $1.1 million that helps us able to improve infrastructure things within our district."
With a comprehensive facilities study looming in the Clarinda district in the future, the superintendent says it's best to approve the statement's extension now.
"Most schools across the state of Iowa have already put this in place," said Privia. "As soon as the governor released the ability to go to 2051, schools put this on the ballot so that they could get this extended and taken care of in a timely manner for us."
In-person voting takes place at the Clarinda Lied Public Library September 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents may also vote absentee at the Page County Auditor's Office until the day before the election.