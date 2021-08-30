(Clarinda) -- As nomination papers circulate for November's general elections, at least one KMAland school officials is reminding potential candidates of resources.
Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says information regarding school board candidacies is available from the Iowa Association of School Board's website, ia-sb.org.
"It's a great way to really learn about what it means to be a board member, and how to serve in that capacity," said Bergman.
In addition, Bergman says she's willing to talk with interested candidates regarding the roles and responsibilities of board members.
"They're welcome to give me a call," she said. "I'd love to meet with them, and talk through what those responsibilities look like, and how we collaborate, and those kinds of things. I would just highly encourage anyone interested in the school district to consider serving in that capacity."
Candidates may contact Chris Bergman at 712-542-5161. Two positions on the Clarinda School Board are up for a vote in the November 2nd elections--spots currently held by incumbents Ann Meyer and Stacy Pulliam. September 16th at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return nomination papers to run in school board and municipal election races to local county auditor's offices.