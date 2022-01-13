(Clarinda) -- A number of proposed maintenance projects for the upcoming school year were approved for the Clarinda School District.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved proposed capital projects for the districts facilities. A total estimate of $335,000 worth of projects were proposed by the district's facility committee ranging from new carpet for classrooms to LED light replacements. One of the larger projects involves several door replacements and upgrades at both the PreK-6 and 7-12 buildings. Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News multiple factors contributed to the committee recommending the upgrades.
"We want to replace them at both of the buildings, there's some doors that aren't very think or they have too much glass, so for safety reasons we wanted to replace them," Bergman said. "They're original with the buildings so they're just not as safe as we would want them to be."
Bergman says upgrades to the locksets on the doors at Garfield Elementary are in order as they are not currently ADA compliant. The estimated cost for the upgrades or replacements is at $90,000.
Additionally, the committee recommended addressing the PreK-6 commons heat pumps. Bergman says only one is currently functioning right now.
"So one of our units is currently working with just one of the compressors," Bergman said. "But we've looked at the cost of repair and replacement and we feel it's more reasonable at this time to replace both units, even though one is functional at this time. So the estimated cost on that is $55,000."
Other projects approved include new carpet for the high school band room and five classrooms, remodeling the PreK-6 Physical Education offices, restroom partition replacements in the 4-6 building and the high school south academic wing, and LED light replacements throughout the district.
For the 2021 maintenance projects, Maintenance Director Craig Hill says just one project came in over budget.
"The one project that did go over the estimated budget was the track itself, it was estimated at $125,000 but it went to about $129,300," Hill said. "But it was bid at $129,000 rather than $125,000 so they did come in at their bid price."
The only projects from 2021 yet to be completed were laying concrete at the 1180 building and the floor in the wrestling room. Hill says scheduling issues with the contractors caused the delay on the two projects.
With the board's approval of the projects, Hill can now begin searching for bids and bring recommendations to the board for approval.