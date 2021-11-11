(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District is continuing to try and find ways to increase student support and engagement.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved the purchase of 42 standings desks for their classrooms in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade and the 7th through 12th-grade buildings. Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News, each classroom in the district will have a new standing desk for students to utilize. Bergman adds this is something the board and district have been discussing for some time now.
"We're looking at different ways to help support students in their learning environment, because we all learn differently, some of us do better standing, some of us do better sitting, and some of us do better moving," Bergman said. "So the standing desks will give kids an opportunity to improve their learning, (and) not spend all their energy trying to sit still and focus."
Bergman says the desks can provide extra learning opportunities and address some of the common health issues of sitting for long periods.
"The research says you shouldn't be sitting for long periods of time, so standing up when your body is telling you to do that is a good benefit as far as blood flow, oxygenation of the brain, so that you can be focused and pay attention," Bergman said. "There's a lot of research out there, that some people just need to move more than others, or that's how they intake information and can retain it better."
Additionally, Bergman says the desks could potentially serve the teachers as well in terms of classroom management.
"If a student needs to stand up and that's all it takes to get them focused, we know that if we're asking them to continue to sit, you could be inviting some behavior things that don't contribute positively to the classroom," Bergman said. "So, it's just a really easy thing that you can do that has a really big impact on that student, on the management of the classroom, as well as the environment for everyone else in there."
Bergman says the district has also been providing standing desks in the offices of district staff.
The 42 desks the district plans to purchase from Storey Kenworthy will cost $8,970.