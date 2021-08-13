(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school district teachers will have a revamped professional development day on August 23rd, just two days before school begins.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda school board approved the shortening of the Monday Teacher Quality day. The new format will include six hours of optional training for the teachers and staff, allowing extra prep time.
In an interview with KMA News, Superintendent Chris Bergman says the decision and refocused training was discussed and decided upon by the teacher quality committee.
"So that is a day our teacher quality committee comes together collaboratively to determine what are the best ways to prepare our staff for our students," Bergman said.
The teacher quality committee is compromised half of administration and half teachers and staff. Bergman says there are three main overarching goals that will be the focus of the professional development day.
"Our overarching needs right now that hit the most teachers and staff right now are, Leader in Me, Google Classroom, as well as some PBIS, (or) Positive Behavior Intervention Support with our elementary," Bergman said. "So those three items are foundational to the rest of our work this year, so that was what was determined as our professional work for that day."
Instructor Mike Smith, speaking at the meeting Wednesday, says the slightly shorter collaboration time will allow teachers and staff the opportunity to get in some extra prep work before students arrive two days later.
"The Teacher Quality day will follow Iowa Code Guidance, it will also allow teachers some time during that day to work in their classroom and prepare for the arrival of the students," Smith said.
Smith says the day will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. with a worked-in lunch as well, allowing teachers the rest of the afternoon for prep work.