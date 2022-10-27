(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district.
Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
"Seventy-six kids--that's almost 8% of our total student body," said Boysen. "What is causing that? Have we done any identification, any study on what is causing that?"
Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia replied that no study has been conducted on those open enrolling out.
"I think right now, it's just that parents have that ability," said Privia. "It's an easy out right now. We're just going to have to keep looking at it."
Privia says the number of students open enrolling in is up 16 students over last school year. Still, Boysen expressed concerns over the financial impact of exiting students.
"That's a lot of money," said Boysen. "That's about $300,000, I think. And, if you could bring that back to the district--even bring half of it back--it would help a lot, financially. I think we need to be cognizant, or maybe we should have a standing committee, or something, to review it on a quarterly basis."
Boysen added students and parents should be surveyed on why they're leaving the district. Since the Iowa Legislature eliminated the March deadline for open enrollment applications, McKinnon says those numbers will be fluid this school year. In other business, the board accepted the MidAmercan Energy grant of almost $16,000 for installing of new LED lighting at the 7-12 complex, with more than $20,000 paid by the district to complete the project.