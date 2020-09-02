(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District is taking action after two students contracted coronavirus.
In a letter to parents Wednesday, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman confirmed two Clarinda High School students tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with Page County Public Health and the district's school nurse, the district is taking appropriate safety measures. Bergman says the students are at home recovering, and will not return to school until the isolation period has expired, and symptoms have improved. In order to avoid the virus' spread, contact tracing for exposure is in progress, in order to communicate with any individuals requiring a quarantine. Page County Public Health will contact those individuals. Also, Bergman says staff and students will be required to wear face coverings whenever present on district grounds--inside and outside--until further notice.
In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says parents have an obligation to stress the importance of masks to children.
"Parents need to lead by example," said Erdman. "They need to make sure their kids are doing the social distancing, and wearing their masks when they can't socially distance, and just really teaching those kiddos the importance of their staying safe, and that they're keeping others safe as well by wearing that mask, and staying away from people, and proper hand washing."
Bergman's letter states both families and students self-reported, and took recommended safety steps to keep themselves and others safe, and that their examples are "appreciated and supported." She adds PPE for students and staff is being ordered as needed, and that plastic desk dividers are on the way for the district's pre-K-6 building. In addition, consistent temperature check-in procedures have been initiated and supported.
