(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District is taking measures to address the shrinking number of substitute teachers.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved paying $252 each to cover the costs for the district's current paraprofessionals to get their substitute teaching authorization. Superintendent Chris Bergman says the suggestion and decision come as her district and others face a shrinking number of available substitute teachers.
"I was looking at trying to look at how to help our principals with having more work stability with subs, and then helping our paras that want to get that sub authorization," Bergman said. "We'd have more subs in our pool with our para educators, so we can move them up, help them get their training, and I felt that paying for that would be highly beneficial for them and us."
As of now, Bergman says Cindy Darrah is the only known paraprofessional who needs to receive her substitute certification. However, the total number has yet to be finalized.
Board member Paul Boysen, who says he has gone through the para and substitute training, did express some concerns about bringing in younger paras into the classroom as a substitute due to the jump in duties.
"Classroom management used to be a very important part of the curriculum in education institutions and they don't do that anymore, or very little of it," Boysen said. "You put a young man or young woman who's 21 or 22 years old in a classroom that some of them may be only be two or three years younger, that's a real jolt. I think it would be hard for a young kid out of college to come in and be faced with that."
However, Bergman assured the board their current paraprofessionals had received training in classroom management through the district's Blended Learning Approach, or BLA, program.
"The current ones have had training from our BLA, and we've provided professional learning for our para-educators several times throughout the past three years," Bergman said. "Because they need to be comfortable in that setting, and so most of them are not fresh out of college, they're people who have been with us, and we've been providing that training. It's that or we don't have a sub, because we don't have enough subs."
Bergman says the $252 includes the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners' background check and certification and the course cost.