(Clarinda) -- Tragedy struck the Clarinda School District over Labor Day weekend.
Funeral services for 18-year-old Seger V. Mace of Coin are pending with the Wabash Memorial Chapel after the Clarinda High School senior was killed in a motorcycle accident in northwest Missouri Sunday. Authorities say the accident occurred on Railroad Street approaching Route C near Elmo. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox tells KMA News the district has been working with a Green Hills Area Education Agency counseling team to assist the district's students and staff in coping with Mace's death.
"We met with them via Zoom and they've provided some additional counselors to come down and be available for any students and staff on top of our school district counselors as well," said Cox. "Being able to provide those services for our staff and students is very important when dealing with something like this in a difficult time."
Cox says the counseling team has been available since school resumed on Tuesday, and they have also offered to remain on call through the near future. He adds that having additional support in place for students and staff is critical in the grieving process since some might have yet to go through a similar experience and due to the process varying from person to person.
"To help answer questions of they can be, but mostly just to allow kids and staff to be able to vent emotions and initial responses," said Cox. "Being able to help them work through some of those feelings that they have."
A stranger to few, Cox says Mace will be remembered by his friends and teachers in the district as a kind individual who put others before himself.
"Seger would always ask others how they were doing before talking about himself and he would always ask his friends and teachers how their weekend was or how they were doing, or what they did last night--those types of things," he said. "Because, he was always interested in how others were doing or how they were feeling. Having that type of character tells a lot about a person."
Cox also extended the district's thoughts, prayers, and support to Mace's family during this difficult time. The high school principal says they have also been coordinating with the South Page School District due to Mace's ties and previous attendance at the school.