(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda school board discussed the potential of acquiring former Clarinda Academy facilities.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the board discussed three academy properties including the gym, football field, and baseball field. Board president Greg Jones says the property, currently owned by the Clarinda Youth Corporation and Iowa Prison Institution, are looking to find new ownership.
“It seems like, and again we don’t have a formal agreement, we haven’t gotten anything yet from the state in terms of CYC, but they don’t intend to make money on that, they’re just looking for someone to maintain it.” Jones said. “So what that entails is taking over the maintenance of the grounds, the mowing, and taking over the maintenance of the facility for whatever length of contract they would put out there.”
Currently the maintenance falls on the warden and their staff to mow and upkeep the facilities. Jones, who also serves on the CYC board, says while he can’t speak for the entire board, he does know that CYC and the IPI do hope the facilities can find another use in the community.
“I know the intent there is not to just dump it somewhere, so I think they would probably help in some fashion in helping it to be brought up to code or that kind of thing,” Jones said. “There was a leak in the roof, and that was something they already addressed, door locks are already something their addressing, changing the locks on those, (and) things like that that the CYC is doing on their end.”
For the fields, Jones says neither of them have likely been used in two or three years. However, he added there are pros and cons to the facility.
“The bleachers are in good shape, the press box behind the bleachers, I would say probably needs to come down, just from looking at it, it doesn’t look very safe,” Jones said. “Another part of that, there’s a shop behind the bleachers if you drive past there sometime… there’s some discussion whether the state wants to hang on to that or whether they want give it up as part of this.”
Board member Darin Sunderman said the school could certainly find a use for the fields and gym if they do decide to take up the use and maintenance of the facilities.
“It doesn’t cost anything to look, we can work and come up with ideas on what we can and can’t do, and look at what we don’t need,” Sunderman said. “We did redo our football field, maybe they’re practice facilities, or maybe their youth facilities, it would take some relief off our field.”
Jones says he also approached the city about taking over the maintenance but says they didn’t appear to show much interest. The board intends to take a tour Friday afternoon to gain an idea of the current state of the facilities.