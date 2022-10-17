(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are expecting an uptick in enrollment this year.
School districts across the state had their certified enrollment counts taken earlier this month and were certified on Friday. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News his district is among those expecting an increase for the 2022-23 school year to the tune of over 20 students.
"If nothing changes we're going to be up 22 students, but it wouldn't surprise me if a number or two changed here or there and we're up 20 students or that kind of thing," said Privia. "But, the biggest thing is that we're growing and being up students is great for our district."
That uptick follows 968 certified students in 2021 which was also an increase from 944 in 2020.
After action in the 2022 Legislative Session, students no longer have to submit an open enrollment request by March 1 and can do so anytime during the school year. However, Privia says at least his district has yet to receive much guidance from the state regarding how a student moving past the certification date affects supplemental state aid -- which is per-pupil based.
"How they want that money to follow students or does the district keep that and the students get to move wherever they would like," Privia explained. "We're still waiting to see what guidance we get or what things change as we get into this."
Nonetheless, Privia says the continued increase in students is a positive sign for the district, and they look to continue to build upon that growth.
"We're working really hard on our academic side and making sure that we're teaching everything that we need to teach and doing a good job there," said Privia. "Over the next few years we're going to be paying attention to our test scores and where we're at and where we need to make adjustments. If we have some low scores, we'll have to make some adjustments, and if our scores are doing fine in certain areas, we'll just keep plugging away at those and keep our district moving forward."
Privia also hopes a comprehensive facilities assessment will point out other areas where the district can improve and thus provide better accommodations for students and staff.