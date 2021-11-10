(Clarinda) -- Clarinda schools received reports from the BEST Summit, including one presentation on a student engagement program.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board heard from several teachers and staff who attended the Behavioral, Equitable, Social and Emotional, Trauma-Informed, Health in Schools, or BEST, Summit in Des Moines last week.
One of those attendees was 7th-to-12th grade instructional leader Mike Smith. Smith says one of the workshops he attended covered the "Mentors in Violence Prevention" program. Smith says while the project serves many purposes, the main one is to engage students in challenging situations.
"Bullying, harassment, things like that, the inappropriate types of things that happen, we need students to step in and help each other with those types of things," Smith said. "It's forcing kids to maybe challenge the common way of thinking things, to step out there, get out of their comfort zone, and interacting with other students."
Smith says the program allows juniors and seniors in the high school to work with the freshmen who are new to the high school atmosphere. He adds the program helps to build leadership qualities.
"My big thing is that it inspires leaders," Smith said. "I can guarantee you, every teacher in our district, in our building, loves it when students can step up and be leaders in the hallway, in the classroom, in the commons, in the locker room."
Smith says there are multiple benefits to a program like this, including building empathy among students.
"That we're all on the same team, we're all Cardinals, it can build situational awareness, and peers can intervene in a positive way," Smith said. "It's trying to help students through scenarios, our juniors and seniors going into freshman classrooms, going through these scenarios, and looking at options of what they can do as a bystander of a peer and of a friend, or who they could turn to that they could work through those situations."
The program has been incorporated into the school before. But, Smith says COVID-19 precautions and Return to Learn Plan guidelines halted the program during the 2020-21 school year.
"We took a break from it last year, (and) I asked the leaders at the conference, 'what do we do with those 9th graders that we missed," Smith said. "They said those 10th graders, we can just catch them up later, we can have our juniors and seniors go into those classrooms, mentor those 9th graders, even have them go down and mentor those 7th and 8th graders since we're all under one building."
Smith says Clarinda wasn't the only district that had to pause the program due to the Return to Learn plan guidelines. He says the Student Council will also be helping to get that program re-established.
In other business, the board...
-- Approved donations of 2,500 hand sanitizers and spray bottles from Hy-Vee, as well as AEDs for the district from community members.
-- Approved the purchase of a Countertop Steamer in the amount of $6,819.39 for the high school kitchen.
-- Approved the purchase of 42 classroom standing desks in the amount of $8,970.