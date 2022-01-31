(Clarinda) -- Maintenance officials expressed some hesitation Wednesday to approve final payments to the roofing company who worked on a pair of roofs in the Clarinda School District.
By unanimous vote at its regular meeting last week, the Clarinda School Board approved the fourth and fifth payment applications to JR and Company for $23,444.20 for the high school roof, pending approval from the board's legal counsel. Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill says the project was undertaken in 2020 for work on the Clarinda gym and Garfield Elementary roofs and quickly gained controversy after the rooves completion.
"They came through and put a roof onto our building that, in the opinion of the contractor and the opinion of Windsmart which was the engineer that fit the roof on, was not to the standard that we were looking for," Hill said. "They progressed or worked on that project, that should have taken us no more than three months, it took us over a year."
Up to the meeting date, Hills says the architect for the project had approved three payment applications amounting to just under $269,000. However, in May 2021, Hill says he, along with school officials and company representatives, had a meeting to discuss damages that had yet to be addressed by the company.
"They had destroyed our concrete at the playground at the elementary, they had done some damage to the dirt work at the facility, they had some grass that needed replaced," Hill said. "They damaged the railing at the high school, they damaged the concrete at the high school, and they spilled cleaning solution on top of our concrete and the side of our building, and none of that has been addressed by them."
Hill says the company denied responsibility and refused to pay 75% of the roughly $26,000 damage assessment proposed in May.
Following the May meeting, Hill said the district had no contact with the roofing company until he received a statement in December 2021, saying the district had over $23,000 outstanding, and the company was demanding immediate payment. Hill says he has most of the documentation needed should the board decide not to pay and get lawyers involved following advice from legal counsel.
"I have documentation of everything that was done, I have pictures, I have emails, I have estimates, and I put it all together and I've still got it and I've got the notes," Hill said. "The one thing I can tell you I messed up on, Randy Strongholder who was the project manager and Matt Schilling who was the owner of JR and Company and one of the vice presidents both told me on-site at Garfield, 'hey, we do any problems here or we do any damage, we'll pay for it,' but I don't have it in writing."
However, Board Member Paul Boysen did express some concerns that the cost of litigation potentially exceeded the cost of the damage. Hill did mention if the board does make the payments, all discussions and obligations with JR and Company would be complete. Board Secretary Nancy McKinnon says the issue will be back on the board's agenda at its regular meeting on February 9th.