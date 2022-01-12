(Clarinda) -- Like many KMAland school districts and county governments, the Clarinda School District is holding off implementing policies connected with OSHA COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved the second and final readings of a policy in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates requiring staff members in districts with 100 employers or more to be fully vaccinated. However, the board followed the approval by then voting to suspend any enforcement of the policy pending U.S. Supreme Court ruling and guidance from the state. The High Court heard oral arguments on Friday, and as of Wednesday evening, a ruling had yet to be made. Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News that despite the suspension of the policy, the confidentiality of record-keeping of medical information will always be a priority for the district.
"We have worked really hard to talk about the difference between when you can be transparent or what's confidential, and certainly medical records and a person's health were a concern," Bergman said. "So we will have a stakeholder team put together to look at third parties for that data collection."
Like other policies approved by area school boards, the policy allows for medical and religious exemptions but requires those choosing not to be vaccinated to wear face coverings.
Adding to the issue for Iowa schools, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts, in a statement Friday, said the state would not be enforcing the federal OSHA vaccine regulation. Bergman says while it's too early to tell what the ramifications of this could be, she says it does seem to add some complexity to the situation.
"You know our state government will make decisions based on what they think is the best plan and then we respond from there," Bergman said. "Kind of like our board member said tonight, the federals may say this is not a sufficient plan and they may or may not decide to be the enforceable person. But all of that, it's anybody's guess."
In the meantime, Bergman says the district will continue to work with its union representatives to understand the views and opinions of staff members and the community.
"We want to be as responsive as we can to support the needs of our teachers, it's another reason we've put such an emphasis on our teacher retention and recruitment group," Bergman said. "Like what can we do to support the emotional and mental health, with all of the things that are happening right now amidst a time where we're in a pandemic with mandates and conflicting information."
Should the policy need to be put in place following the Supreme Court ruling and deliberation between the state and federal levels of OSHA, Bergman says the board has an emergency policy to reinstate the district's vaccine policy quickly.
In other business, the board approved the Proposed Facility Capital Projects for 2022 and approved the early retirements and resignations of PK-6 Librarian Julie Cabeen, Co-Food Service Director Traci DeBolt, and Paraprofessional Jean Minor, all effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.