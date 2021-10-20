(Clarinda) -- As part of engaging students in critical thinking, Clarinda schools hosted their first IDEAthon Wednesday.
Taking place at the Edith Lisle Library on the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Campus, the Clarinda Community School District partnered with Innovation Lab to create a critical thinking experience for students. Superintendent Chis Bergman says the event allows for students to engage in ideation for real world problems.
"Our IDEAthon is a way to bring our students and community members in to ideate and think of ways that we can collectively, as a community, increase our early literacy," Bergman said. "We had a school improvement team comprised of various stakeholders, including the students, and that was what we noticed our data was telling us."
Throughout the day, Bergman says the students will go through all the steps of the creative process.
"To facilitate an experience where kids could take an idea or challenge that needed to be solved, and they're in mixed teams," Bergman said. "Right now they're doing a little ideation, so they're in sticky notes and getting their ideas out of how we can improve literacy in Clarinda, and then they will take those ideas to find themes, so they're taking their sticky notes for themes, and then they'll create a one-minute pitch to sell one idea."
Also present at the event was Iowa Department of Education director Dr. Ann Lebo. She says giving students at this age the opportunity to engage with these problems is always beneficial.
"I think any time students have an opportunity to engage in real life problems that effect them directly, I think it's an incredible opportunity," Lebo said. "For them to be a part of something that's an issue in their own school and community, you know we always want to lift our own people to help drive our future, so I think it's great they're having a chance to do this."
During the first activity, students worked together with School Board members, community members, and staff to find ways to improve literacy by third grade. Lebo says having the multi-generational communication brings multiple benefits to students.
"Pretty soon they're adults and that's what their future is going to look like, so knowing how to engage with individuals of all ages in all phases of their lives and all perspectives," Lebo said. "I think that's what is really important because we're going to bring different perspectives to the table, and allow them to engage in that opportunity. I think that's great for both sides that are involved."
The ideation event takes place all day with final pitches from the student groups being evaluated by a group of judges.