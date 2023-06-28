(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District is the latest to join a world-renowned mentoring program.
Plans to join the TeamMates program were announced at Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting. Founded by former Nebraska Football Coach and Congressman Tom Osborne, the program's mission to is to "positively impact the world by inspiring students to reach their whole potential through mentoring."
Ashley Thompson, a school-based interventionist with the Green Hills Area Education Agency, is spearheading Clarinda's chapter. Thompson says the program's core values is a commitment to youth through safety, integrity, trust, inclusion and is strength-based. She also described what TeamMates looks for in a mentor.
"A mentor is someone who is safe, a caring adult from all backgrounds," said Thompson. "They must be 18 years old, and they're from our community. They would have three reference checks, and they would also have a background check. That would all be done through the TeamMates program."
In an effort to start small, plans call for only offering mentoring to 3rd through 6th graders in the program's first year. Thompson says mentees would be nominated by parents or school staff member, or they could nominate themselves. She says all activities take place in the school setting.
"The meetings don't take place in the public," said Thompson. "They take place right there in the school. They don't take place during core classes--so, it would be like recess or during lunch time. It's only 30 minutes. They can just play board games, and work on crafts or just talk."
Thompson calls the program a "win-win" for the district and students in need.
"Research shows that students with a mentor are more likely to be engaged in the classroom, which leads to better grades, attendance and behavior. Each year, TeamMates researches the benefits of the mentoring relationship of the student's life. More than 90% of students are proud to be in TeamMates. Eighty-five percent of mentees are also more hopeful about their future."
Clarinda Pre-K-6 Principal Lesley Ehlers says TeamMates is something the district has explored for many years.
"It's something that we have heard--and heard as a need," said Ehlers. "You know that we have a lot of students that would benefit from strong relationships. We have a lot of people in our community that would be excellent role models and supports for our students."
Thompson says a board of local residents would oversee Clarinda's TeamMates program, and is responsible for recruiting mentors and fundraising. Though membership is free the first year, the program's cost is $1,000 in year two or beyond. Several KMAland districts are already TeamMates members.
In other business, the board....
---approved both the licensed staff and classified handbooks for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved a resolution to transfer general funds to the district's activity fund.
---approved meal and milk prices for the 2023-24 school year. Lunch prices are $2.80 for K-through-8th graders, $2.95 for high school students, and $4.85 for adults. Breakfast prices are $1.40 for K-12 students and adults. Milk prices are 40 cents for students and adults for both lunch and breakfast, and the same price for any extra milk.
---approved the purchase of 20 lunch tables from SchoolOutfitters for $41,887.40.
---approved the contract of Jaeden Scheller as 6-8 band director for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignations of Storm Howard as 7/8 assistant wrestling coach, effective immediately, and Carson Riedel as assistant baseball coach, effective at the end of the current season.