(Clarinda) -- Extracurricular activities remain on hold until at least Sunday in the Clarinda School District.
Last Sunday, all activities were postponed through November 15th because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and in order to limit outside visitors from entering the district's buildings. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman updated the Clarinda School Board on developments surrounding COVID-19 at Wednesday's regular meeting. Bergman tells KMA News the decision to suspend activities followed information from Page County Public Health last Friday about the county's growing 14-day positivity rate, which surpassed 30% earlier this week.
"When that information comes in, it comes in really quickly," said Bergman. "It was a significant, significant number on that particular Friday. The one thing we wanted to make sure is that we didn't have any visitors, any outside community people or parents, just because we've been maintaining our bubble strategy from day 1, keeping our kids together--and that has kept our doors open, quite frankly."
The suspension meant Clarinda High School's fall play was performed without a live audience, and livestreamed to family and friends.
"I'm a very strong supporter of the arts, and all the activities that our students do," she said. "I know they were heartbroken, as well as we were. However, the kids showed great resiliency. They performed the play live, and had that opportunity, and we could livestream it. It was fantastic."
Bergman says any decision regarding COVID-19 is made after consulting with county public health officials, the district's administrators and other personnel.
"It's always driven by data," she said. "It's made with a team of public health officials, and administrators from the district. We talk with our school nurse often. We talk with other health providers, and we make decisions based on that."
The superintendent says the latest COVID-19 data will help the district determine whether to resume activities next week. That decision is expected to be made Sunday.
"We have had contingency plans in place that are always talked about," she said. "They may not be talked about, but we always have plans in place. We want the kids to be able to do activities if we can. So, next Sunday, we'll reevaluate, and if we're able to do that, we'll get them back into their routine.
"Honestly, if we look at the data, and everything goes way down, and if we shut down for a week at a time for activities, we may even pull that back," Bergman added.
Bergman, however, adds shifting Clarinda's district to remote learning only is not under consideration at this time. In other business Wednesday afternoon, the board...
---approved the renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy for another five years.
---reelected Greg Jones as board president for the 2020-21 school year. Stacy Pulliam was elected as vice president.
---approved the purchase of a new school bus, with an estimated cost of $120,000. Funding from the district's Physical Plant and Equipment will cover the purchase. Complete with seat belts--a first for any Clarinda district bus--the vehicle will replace a 2005 bus through a trade-in.
---approved the donation of a bandsaw for the high school's industrial technology class.
---approved the bid of Wallin Plumbing and Heating for $11,284.44 for replacement of a heat pump at Garfield Elementary School.