(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials plan a full-court press on information connected to a second bond issue referendum this fall.
Superintendent Jeff Privia told the Clarinda School Board earlier this week that petitions are circulating to put the $10.3 million bond issue on the November 7th general election ballot. Petitions with 350 signatures must be returned to the Page County Auditor's Office before the September 21st 5 p.m. deadline. In addition, Privia tells KMA News four open houses are planned--the first of which takes place next week.
"We have one coming up September 20th, October 4th, October 18th and November 1st at 6:30 p.m. in our high school cafeteria," said Privia. "So, that will be open to the public. We just got done yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday) letting our staff know where we were at with our bond issue. We have also have three presentations around the community coming up--our economic group, our chamber group and our Kiwanis Club."
Privia says the open houses are designed to explain the bond issue referendum to the voters.
"We're going to talk about our CTE, and Science/FCS rooms renovations," he said. "Our high school media center and special education renovations. The elementary entrance was a big one for the community--redesigning those entrances for our parents and students. An auditorium update and parking lot (renovation) will also be part of that."
This latest referendum is a scaled-back version of a $14 million bond issue rejected by voters in March. Privia stresses the bond issue projects are separate from those included in a $9.8 million project covered under the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE funding. Those projects include six new classrooms at the Clarinda 7-12 complex, and HVAC upgrades at both the middle school/high school and elementary buildings.
"The biggest thing I think our patrons have to remember is that the SAVE project that we're doing is at no tax increase to our patrons," said Privia. "It is done by the school. We're bondin against our own SAVE dollars that we get to make that happen, and it's doing to take care of some critical needs we have to do right now. So, we're taking that on as a school district."
In addition to the open houses, Privia says flyers with bond issue information will be mailed out to voters in coming weeks.