(Clarinda) -- When it comes to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Clarinda's School District is "staying put."
That's according to Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman. Bergman reviewed recent court activities regarding the contentious issue of OSHA's mandates on employee vaccination for large entities with 100 employees or more with the Clarinda School Board earlier this week. Last month, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court issued a stay on the orders, which would have required either mask wearing or frequent testing in lieu of a vaccinations, as well as certain exemptions. The matter awaits a ruling in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Bergman says her district has been advised to hit the pause button before approving a vaccine mandate.
"Any of these policies at this current point in time do have some allowances for employee choice--which we support," said Bergman. "There's just a process that, if passed, we would have to follow this process. It's more about just what does that process look like, so that we can do our record keeping and documentation that is required by law."
However, Bergman received a message from Ahlers and Cooney--the district's legal counsel--Wednesday afternoon, stating the Iowa Department of Education ruled that IEP teams may need to consider masks on a case-by-case basis for eligible students under the Iowa Disabilities Education Act. Bergman says a review of the ruling is necessary before going forward.
"We need to dig into that, in order to look at the key highlights of the ruling," she said, "where those ultimate decisions will be made, and how to consider, like the guidance criteria. So, we'll be sitting down with our special ed director, our principals, and our course our special ed teachers who are in those meetings, as well, and the AEA to walk through what this means specifically for us at this point."
As the district awaits further information on COVID-related court action, Bergman says she's glad any action regarding vaccine mandates is on hold.
"I guess I've just been glad that we're all just taking a breath," said Bergman, "and focusing on our students. We can't control that outcome right now. So, as soon as we do know, we will make sure that we are addressing it, and following it as required."
In other business, the board...
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved an underground easement at 1180 South 16th Street, allowing MidAmerican Energy underground access to electrical wiring for HyVee. Board member Scott Honeyman cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the district is still unsure regarding the fate of the former Shopko building.
---unanimously approved the extension of preschool teacher Clarisa Johnson's contract to the end of the 2021-22 school year.
---unanimously approved a Region 13 RPP mini grant for agriculture equipment for $9,800.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved the appointment of Stacy Pullian and Cade Iverson to the School Improvement Advisory Committee. Board member Paul Boysen voted no, questioning the process of selecting new SIAC members.
---approved modified allowable growth funds for the district's At-Risk Program for the 2022-23 school year.
---approved an event quote totaling $4,500 for the Joe Beckman Live Event for the district's pre-K-6 event.
---tabled action on renewing an agreement with Grandma's House Daycare Center for a year.
---approved an agreement for the management and operation of the district's therapeutic classroom.
---approved by a 4-1 vote the first reading of the 400 series of board policies. Honeyman voted against the first reading, saying he had not had the chance to review the policies.
---approved an exemption to the district's open night policy, allowing softball practice to take place Wednesday nights from 6:30-to-8:30 p.m.