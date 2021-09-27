(Clarinda) -- Clarinda schools continue to show interest in leasing certain Clarinda Academy property.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Clarinda School Board received an update on potentially leasing a number of facilities at Clarinda Academy. Currently, the district has shown interest specifically in acquiring the football and baseball fields, as well as the gym. Connected with the gym is a number of classrooms as well as a kitchenette area, and a parking lot which also holds a storage building.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News school board members, and administrative staff including the high school Athletic Director recently received a tour of the facilities, and she says the most discussion has circulated around infrastructure needs.
"So those are the places that are being offered for us to determine whether or not we'd want to acquire taking on all the support infrastructure improvements or enhancements, and utilities," Bergman said. "It does run on separate meters in terms of the gym and the other properties, (and) we'll probably have to come up with some type of tenable agreement for the watering of the field."
Bergman says the football field's meter is connected with the prison itself. Currently, Bergman says another priority would be the installation of security cameras on the properties.
Following the tour, Bergman says the board created a document for them to state their questions and she says the board did have a variety of questions.
"Would the state consider selling, do we need to have an inspection, which the answer to that would be, if we prefer, yes, we could do an inspection like you would with any other property," Bergman said. "Would our utilities be paid, do we do snow removal, those kinds of things."
Bergman added any maintenance, infrastructure improvements or enhancements would be provided by the district.
While the board was curious if the state would sell, Bergman says it appears it will likely be a lease agreement.
"Their attorney's will create as simple of lease as they can, with also covering what needs to be in there," Bergman said. "The lease will be a very low amount, possibly even a dollar a year. Basically, they want the property used, they want the community and the kids to enjoy it and utilize it."
While the full details of the lease have yet to be proposed to the district, Bergman says the length could vary from 10-to-50 years.
Bergman adds one of the biggest benefits would be for their athletic department in providing more practice space for sports year round.