(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials set aside time at their latest meeting to recognize staff members retiring at the end of the current school year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board recognized four individuals retiring this May, including Julie Cabeen, Traci DeBolt, Craig Hill, and Jean Minor--three of which have served the district for nearly two decades. Board President Darin Sunderman addressed the four individuals for their time with the district.
"I guess we just thank all of for all of your dedication, hard work, and time spent," said Sunderman.
The three individuals present were also allowed to give some brief remarks. Hill, who has served as the Maintenance Director for the district for 20 years, says the job was a roller coaster. The now Clarinda Mayor recalled one of the more interesting encounters he had on the job that involved an unusual perpetrator at a break-in at the Garfield Elementary Building--a "fair warning" to his successor Justin Ridnour.
"A deer had jumped through the window at the old Garfield Elementary, and not only did it jump in the window run around the classroom, mess things up and jump out, it decided to go down a couple of classrooms and jump in another window, and tear up that room, turn around, and jump out," said Hill. "The custodians I called them up, we got together, boarded up the windows, straightened the rooms, cleaned up the mess, and that was quite the evening for us. So, you (Justin Ridnour) got a lot to look forward too."
After starting her career teaching band for 15 years at Sioux City North High School, followed by time at New Market, Cabeen found herself in the media specialist role for the district after receiving her master's in educational media. Cabeen says she has enjoyed seeing all of the kids grow up and have a variety of interactions.
"I've had 8th graders that would come in and say 'help, don't tell my teacher, my book report is due tomorrow, I've done nothing, and I need 10 A.R. points, what do you got,' 'we've got something for you, here you go,'" said Cabeen. "And then other little kids come in and say, 'I just love coming to the library, it's just so happy in here.' So, I thought, that's what we wanted to do was create an environment where kids fostered the love and felt home in different places."
Cabeen has been with the Clarinda district for 22 years.
DeBolt, who currently serves as the Co-Director of Food Service, and has been with the district for 21 years, says she is thankful for the opportunity to work her way up through the industry at Clarinda.
"I started out doing Lutheran for four hours a day and then I worked my way up to now Food Service Director," said DeBolt. "You know it was an experience all through it."
DeBolt says the retirement is bittersweet in that she will get to spend a lot more time with her expected grandchild over the summer.
Jean Minor was not present at the meeting but has been with the district for 11 years as a paraprofessional.
In other business, the board...
--Set a public hearing for May 25th at 6:00 p.m. in the PK-6 Library for a proposed 2021-22 amended budget proposal.
--Approved the iJAG Memorandum of Understanding for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved a 28E shared agreement with Shenandoah for ELL Services for $34,360.91 for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved a Mid-American Energy grant for $43,656 to replace and install LED lighting on the north end of the 7-12 building.
--Approved Peterson Painting LLC to paint the 7-12 building gym for $13,500.
--Approved the 2022 graduates pending successful completion of graduation requirements.
--Approved a one-year technology service agreement with Midwest Data for network services for 2022-23 school year for $5,735.