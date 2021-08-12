(Clarinda) -- Agreements will continue into the new school year between the Clarinda and the South Page school districts.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda school board approved two agreements with the South Page district including a tuition agreement as well as a food service management agreement. In an interview with KMA news, superintendent Chris Bergman says the tuition agreement covers activities for 7-12 students.
"We have 7-12 activities that we share with South Page, as well as we have three class periods a day that their students attend up at our site," Bergman said.
Per the agreement, South Page students will attend Clarinda for grades 9-12 and can participate in other school activities, with South Page accounting for the state designated "regular district cost per pupil" at the Clarinda school district. South Page is also responsible for transporting the students to and from Clarinda. Bergman says the new agreement is very similar to last years agreement with a couple of minor changes.
"We did put a little change in their about making sure that we are signing our agreements at our April board meeting," Bergman said. "So at least starting conversations for next year, we believe that will help us really make sure we are moving along with the agreement piece. The other thing that we will be visiting about next year, is really working hard to align our calendars."
Bergman says there were times where the districts were off a few days from each other, but feels they can improve upon that for the coming school year. For the food service management agreement, Bergman said the Clarinda district handles the majority of the behind-the-scene work in preparing food for the South Page district.
"That's really just a management thing where our director works through the paperwork, the state reporting, the ordering, all those things that make the magic happen for the actual preparation of the food," Bergman said.
Per the agreement, South Page is then responsible for all associated costs with operating their food service program and reimbursement to the Clarinda schools for travel costs if necessary. In other business, the board...
-- Approved the PK-6 and 7-12 Students Handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
-- Approved the hiring of Amanda Wilson as an assistant 9-12 volleyball coach for the 2021-22 school year.
-- Approved the resignation of Curt Dow as the 7/8 wrestling coach for the 2021-22 school year.
-- Approved an anonymous $1,000 donation and the donation of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala for the 7-12 automotive class.