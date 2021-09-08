(Clarinda) – Clarinda schools will soon see several new policies, and a handful of old policies removed following the most recent school board meeting.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of changes to over 20 policies based on guidance from the Iowa Association of School Boards. These policies ranged from Responsibilities of the School Board, to the use of recording devices on school property. Superintendent Chris Bergman says the policy changes come after IASB deeply researches effectiveness of current policies.
"(These are) policies that the Iowa Association of School Boards does research, works with legal, updates according to law changes, and those kinds of things,” Bergman said. “Typically boards are allowed to use that as is, or just a little bit, (and) typically we choose to use those policies as is, because they are very well written and very well researched.”
Included in the group of updates is two on public participation in board meetings and public complaints. According to the revision, public comment will now be at a set time during meetings, with those wishing to speak during the time notifying the board secretary prior to the board meeting convening. The revision also takes away language allowing the board president to eliminate the time for public comment in a regular board meeting. The revision also now allows for the public to petition for an item to be placed on the board's agenda.
The slate of policy updates for Clarinda schools also includes five new policies including Student and Employee Expression, the use of recording devices on district properties, and tightening up restrictions for weapons on campus as well.
However, Bergman says there are still a couple or policy changes she would like her staff to dig a little deeper on before approval.
“I would like our high school principal to look at the graduation requirements along with our guidance counselor, to make sure the numbers and all of that is correct and matches our handbook,” Bergman said. “(And) we have one on student conduct on buses, and I want to make sure, especially for elementary, that the policy matches the practices that we’re currently using.”
Also included in the policy updates were the rescinding of two policies, both of which included student publications. Bergman says the combining of student expression and publications actually benefits student’s abilities to express themselves more.
“That one is actually rescinded and recommended to be rescinded by IASB, and so basically when that happens, that’s just what a district does is they take that out of policy,” Bergman said. “I would say the student expression one provides more latitude for students, and we think that is a good thing.”
Other policy changes include administrator and superintendent evaluation, transfer of funds, physical education, and open enrollment policies.
A full list of the policy primers from IASB can be viewed on the Clarinda School Board’s website on Wednesday's agenda.