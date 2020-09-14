(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District is among those hoping to secure a chunk of the coronavirus relief money made available through Congress earlier this week.
Recently, the Clarinda School Board approved the district's application for a COVID-19 CARES Act Relief Grant and addendum. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News one area involves staff self care. Bergman says the district is exploring ways to support the district's instructors.
"We will be working on forming health habits," said Bergman, "in the areas of hydration, physical activity, nutrition, social/emotional health, sleep--those kinds of things. We're also going to be working with our senior class in one of our physical education classes. So, that is one piece."
Another area involves student empowerment and culture, including providing 7th and 8th graders with Stephen Covey's "Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teenagers," as well as assistance for Clarinda High School's senior class. Bergman recently met with this year's graduating seniors on a number of topics.
"One of the themes that rose to the top is learning to be a parent, and what a family could be," she said. "I think that we're at a time where, you know, COVID was an opportunity to go back to our roots a little bit in terms of what's really important in life. And, I thought, 'wow, that's pretty exciting.' And so, we're seeking funds to possibly do that learning with the senior class."
Clarinda also seeks funding to assist e-learning capabilities--something that was vital after the state's schools were closed back in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We're looking at some remote learning support, some hot spots, some Chromebooks that will better support some of the curriculum, and the pieces that we're doing with remote learning," said Bergman. "Our iPads sometimes don't always play nice with some of the things we want to use with students. So, we're going to ask for some Chromebooks."
The fourth area involves student support/self care, including additional seating, lighting, and decorative accents for the 7th/8th Grade Take a Break Room. Additionally, Bergman is hoping to secure money to help the district's business partners, including employees' child care needs.
"I would really like to scale up before-and-after care programs, if you will, or availability for families," she said. "So, I'm putting together a team from the community that we can look at how to best serve our families' needs in before-and-after care."
Bergman says the district hopes to secure start-up money for daycare services. In addition, the superintendent says the district is searching for licensed counseling services, allowing staff members to take care of themselves, so that they can take care of students. Clarinda's original requested totaled more than $11,000. But, the board approved an addendum, allow the district to request additional dollars to take care of everything on its wish list.