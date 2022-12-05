(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials want to know what patrons want in future building projects.
That's why the school district is making a community survey available as part of its facilities initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the survey follows a recent study outlining building needs. Officials with SiteLogiQ--the district's consultants--and a 20-members facilities advisory team recently identified up to $60 million in facilities needs. Now, Privia says it's the public's turn to weigh in on the matter.
"The community survey that we have will tell us where the community's at if we go to bond," said Privia. "We'll be collecting some demographics, because we want to make sure we're communicating with all of the community demographically, and we want to make sure we're putting out all the correct information to our community. But to get this done, I'm going to need the community's help to have our facilities in top-notch shape, and be a place of pride for Clarinda."
Of the 15 questions listed on the survey, Privia says the majority will cover certain demographics.
"Are you in our school district?" he said. "Do you have kids in the school? Do you go to the Clarinda Lutheran School, then come to the public school? So, a lot of demographic questions, because we want to make sure we're hitting all those groups that we can work with, and making sure we're giving the correct information."
Privia says staff members may access the survey through the district's information system. He adds it will be made readily available through various outlets.
"We're going to be printing over a thousand fliers that we're going to be putting up in businesses," said Privia, "and putting up tabletops at restaurants with the QR code on it, so it can be scanned, and they can take the survey that way. We'll also be putting out the URL, I would call it, for that survey, so that they can take it on their phone, or if they want to take a picture of that, and take that survey at home."
The survey is available at bit.ly/clarindacommsurvey22, or the district's website. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: