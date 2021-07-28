(Clarinda) – Clarinda schools will be adding hiring behavior advisor positions for the upcoming school year.
In a special meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda school board approved to add two behavior learning advisors for the PK-6 and 7-12 buildings in the district. Superintendent Chris Bergman says the addition of the two positions is to help better serve the students and faculty.
“One of the things we’ve heard loud and clear, is how do we better support behavior in the classroom,” Bergman said. “How do we better serve kid’s needs, whether that be strictly behavior, or learning more about trauma informed care and helping all those different needs kids come to our classrooms.”
Bergman says the positions will help ease some of the many responsibilities off the teachers in the classroom when it comes to student behavior. While Bergman applauded her teacher’s efforts, she hopes the new positions can allow them to focus more on providing quality academic teaching.
“Our teachers are amazing in the classroom but it is a lot to keep up with all of the different things happening in student’s lives and how to respond to those in a timely manner,” Bergman said. “In order to best support them with tier one academic instruction, we really felt by having this position, we could really focus on that tier one behavior support with students.”
In addition, Bergman says the position will allow the principles to focus more on their instructional role in the classroom and school building. While the board is searching for an advisor for each building, Bergman assured they wouldn’t be restricted to them.
“They could be working together to collaborate on learning, maybe there’s a certain type of learning that will help in the building they serve,” Bergman said. “Having that other person to work with, and maybe one person has better expertise or background experiences and you have a student that has a need outside that building, knowing that person could serve that kid because all of those kids are our kids.”
While a salary for the positions was not discussed, Bergman says there are a handful of ways to work it into the school budget without increasing their FTE.
“Who you’ve hired in terms teachers that leave and teachers that come in, if there’s any salary differences there, whether that be administrative or wherever that falls within the payments of the general fund,” Bergman said. “When you find those places and you also look at other funding sources that are more categorical like at-risk.”
Bergman added ESSER III funds could also potentially be used if needed to add the two positions if existing funding isn’t enough.
In other business, the board approved purchasing new lunch tables, approved the hiring of Kristin Wagoner as Administrative Assistant and Clarisa Johnson as a preschool teacher, and the position transfer of Sam Cohrs from a fourth grade to fifth grade teacher.