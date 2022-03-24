(Clarinda) -- As COVID-19 cases gradually decrease across the country, the Clarinda School District is revisiting its mitigation strategies.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved an updated Return to Learn plan effective immediately. Initially put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before the current school year, Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman says changes in the pandemic have prompted her district to continue to look at items on the plan that should be kept and what could be discarded. After the most recent review with the school's nurses, custodians, administration, Bergman says the water fountains have been turned back on.
"So that kids don't have to bring water bottles or we do have fill stations with cups so that anyone can have a drink at anytime," Bergman explained. "However, the faucets are a quick and efficient way to grab a drink."
Additionally, Bergman says the district will be welcoming more community members and visitors back into school facilities.
"You know we have been saying for events that are school scheduled, we have been limiting people coming into the classrooms to you know be guest speakers and things like that," Bergman said. "But case by case we've been looking at those parameters so that we can continue to learn with our community members and any volunteers."
In terms of the COVID situation within the district, Bergman says recently the novel virus has been hogging less of the spotlight.
"You know we've been pretty health in terms of the COVID, I think it's all these other Influenza and things that are out there, so we continue to practice our habits of regular hand washing, trying to stay hydrated and all those kinds of things," Bergman said. "But I do think that we're at a point where its just going to need to become regular habits to maintain that good, clean hygiene."
Other changes approved by the board include removing wording regarding mask recommendations and removing self-serve pre-packaged lunch items.
According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health website, daily reported cases across the state have dropped from nearly 4,000 in late January to around 100 for the past two weeks. A copy of the revised Return to Learn Plan is available below.