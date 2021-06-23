(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is seeking funds from USDA to help complete a major street project and purchase a new fire truck.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved applying for financial assistance through reserve funds USDA has from previous COVID-19 relief programs. City Manager Gary McClarnon says local USDA officials made cities aware of the excess funds from the CARES Act that can be used by municipalities to complete projects.
"If you've got a project that's ready, we can apply for 55% of that project cost up to $500,000," said McClarnon. "Since we got the design engineering done on the resurfacing of 16th Street, I went ahead and filled out a narrative for that for a grant. I got the updated numbers from the engineer, which are reflected in here at $909,000 is what we'd be looking at for that total project cost."
In 2018, the city completed full depth patching on a portion of 16th Street and later retained an engineer to develop plans that could be used if funding emerged. McClarnon says the city will apply for the maximum amount on the street project.
"If you calculate 55% of that, it's exactly a half-million dollars," said McClarnon. "So, we're applying for $500,000 on that grant. Then our contribution would be $409,000, which I can come up with that. I figure we might as well go ahead and apply for that one. That's one is actually ready to go."
The second project backed by the council is use of the grant funds to cover a portion of the cost of a new fire truck.
"I think this one's a little bit more of a stretch to get, but we might as well try," said McClarnon. "We don't have all the specs done for it yet. This one may be a stretch, but we'll go ahead and apply anyway. The grant amount would be $275,000 and then we would have to have $225,000 match, which we already have because we issued GO bonds for it."
While the city already has the money budgeted from general obligation bonds for the new purchase, McClarnon says they would be able to shift some of that funding to other projects if they get the grant.
"If we do this and we do have money leftover, we can put that towards the backup generator for the fire station," said McClarnon. "As long as we're using the money from the GO bond for the fire department, we'll be okay with that."
To complete the requirements of the grant application, the city will hold a public information meeting Monday at 4 p.m. and send in the required paperwork. In other business, the council approved a five-year maintenance and repair of primary roads in municipalities agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation and approved a request from Clarinda Economic Development to gain ownership of 508 and 512 East Stuart Street to build houses. Following a closed session, the council also approved a 1.5% raise for McClarnon as city manager, as well as a 1.5% increase for the city clerk/treasurer portion of his job.