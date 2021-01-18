(Clarinda) -- By all accounts, Clarinda residents and visitors did a better job of following the city's snow emergency parking regulations during Friday's winter storm.
Shortly after blizzard warnings were issued for most of KMAland, Clarinda Police issued a reminder of the city's snow regulations, in which street parking is banned during snowfall of two inches or more. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News fewer parking tickets were issued than the previous winter storm hitting the area in late December.
"We issued less than 10 violations of our snow ordinance," said Brothers, "which is a marked improvement over what we had issued after the snowfall occurred just right at the end of 2020, right there between Christmas and New Year's. We issued a significant amount of violations for our snow ordinance then. So, I think the learning curve improved tremendously from that first snow to that second snow event."
Brothers believes many residents forgot about the laws in the books because of last year's relatively mild winter.
"We try to get it out there," he said, "but I think just, human nature, put it out of sight, out of mind. I think it had been a long time, people forgot to comply with the ordinance. I think once you have an event--a snow event--then you have an enforcement event that goes along with that snow event, then people are reminded that it's something they need to do with two inches of snow, get those vehicles off the street."
The chief also praised the city's street crews for their snow removal efforts.
"You know, I think they did it very well, given the circumstances," said Brothers. "I mean, they were able to get ahead of it pretty quickly once the wind subsided there later in the day on Friday. They came back out on Saturday, and continued to hit some spots where the winds had continued to drift back over. I went out Saturday afternoon, and took a look around at several of our main arterials, and several of our residential streets. They looked in very good shape to me. So, I think they did an excellent job."
While saying he knows it's difficult for some residents to move their vehicles before a snow storm, Brothers hopes residents keep up the good work when it comes to following parking regulations the rest of winter.