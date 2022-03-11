(Clarinda) — Clarinda residents will once again have a chance to get rid of unwanted junk early this summer.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved setting the city’s annual clean up days for June 9-11. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the move to an early summer date for clean up days has been met with good reviews.
"In the past a few years ago, we actually had clean up days around Earth Day, which is April 22nd," said McClarnon. "We seemed to run into weather problems -- it was either cold or rainy and wet. So, we did change it in 2019 to the end of May/beginning of June. That seemed to work out a lot better. It worked out a lot better last year too. It gives people an opportunity when the weather is a little nicer to get things cleaned up."
City officials discussed whether or not the city should accept used TVs and computer monitors during the event. McClarnon says those items come with a higher price tag from the county landfill.
"They had been charging us a quarter per pound for doing that, which is exactly what they get," said McClarnon. "They said that it's very labor-intensive to pull stuff out, put it on pallets, wrap it and sort things, so they would like to see them get 45 cents per pound. So, there would definitely be an increase for doing that. That's one of those items that if we don't want to do it this year, we don't have to."
Last year, the city took in over 12,000 pounds worth of TVs and computer monitors, which was about 6,600 pounds less than in 2019. Councilman Jeff McCall says he would like to see the city still take them, even with the higher cost.
“I don't want to deter people from doing the right thing with them either," said McCall. "Last year, our cost was $3,400. So, if it doubles, it's only going to put us up to what it was in 2019."
The event does coincide with the annual Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda, however, city officials say they don’t believe the events will clash.