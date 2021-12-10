(Clarinda) -- Shoppers can stroll through participating businesses and have a chance to win Clarinda bucks until December 20th.
Clarinda Chamber of Commerce board member Bailee Warren joined the KMA Morning Show on Wednesday to relay details about the campaign.
“We've been doing this for the past, probably close to five years now,” Warren said. “We do it every year during the holidays. Anybody can do it as long as you go to any, I think it's most, businesses in Clarinda that do it and you just get your receipt, and for every $10 (you spend), you get one ticket, and you get to write your name on it to put in for the drawing that we do for Clarinda bucks.”
Warren says the event helps get community members into local businesses.
“(It’s) just a great way to get people in the community to get out and shop at their local businesses, and it's kind of the Chamber's giving, it's a good thing for the chamber to give back to the community,” Warren added.
For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166 or via email at Chamber@Clarinda.org.
You can hear the full interview with Warren below.