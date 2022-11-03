(Clarinda) -- Volunteer musicians from all over KMAland combine lend voices later this month for a traditional Clarinda holiday event.
Clarinda High School's Auditorium is the site of the 27th annual Clarinda Sings concert November 20 at 3 p.m. Both adults and children are featured in the concert--a benefit for the Clarinda Foundation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Foundation Director Beckie Finch says the concert's origin traces back to 1995, when then-board member Marie Sump wanted to create a fundraising event for the foundation.
"The story goes that Marie gathered a group of local musicians just around her dining table," said Finch, "and had this discussion about what to do about a great event for our area."
Linda Navin and Sharon McAlpin are co-directors of this year's concert, featuring the 40-member Clarinda Sings Chorus. Finch says chorus members have rehearsed every Thursday since October 6 for the concert.
"These 40 choir members, they are all volunteers," said Finch. "They are from all areas of southwest Iowa. It's just really wonderful to bring those voices together."
Finch says the adult chorus is featured in two segments. The first includes a medley of 1940's popular music--including some Glenn Miller tunes, while the second offers traditional Christmas music. Also included is the Clarinda Kids Choir, directed by Katy Ridge.
"They make up I think it's about 32 4th and 5th graders from Clarinda," said Finch. "Those voices, especially when combined with the adults, are almost angelic."
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children, and are available at the Clarinda Foundation office at 114 East Washington Street. Or, you can reserve tickets by calling 712-542-4412. You can hear the full interview with Beckie Finch with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.