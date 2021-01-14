(Clarinda) -- With another winter storm bearing down on KMAland, Clarinda officials are on high alert.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is reminding residents of the city's snow removal ordinance. The ordinance states, "no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fee before the vehicle is released."
Brothers says the parking ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall, and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.