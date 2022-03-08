(Clarinda-College Springs) -- There's word that the tuition agreement between the Clarinda and South Page school districts is in jeopardy.
Clarinda's School Board meets in regular session Wednesday afternoon at 4 at the McKinley Central Office Building. Listed near the end of a lengthy agenda is an item regarding discussion and consideration of the agreement with South Page for the 2022-23 school year. According to the agenda, the agreement's renewal is not recommended following a recent joint special meeting with the South Page School Board and the district's staff. Implemented at the beginning of the 2019-20 academic year, the agreement allows South Page 9th through 12th grade students to attend classes at Clarinda High School in the afternoon hours.
In a recent interview with KMA News prior to the joint meeting, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman was asked how well the districts were cooperating under the agreement.
"You know, I would say that each side--administration, parents and everyone--have worked hard to collaborate, and really think through the lens of the students that are our students. They're our students when they're here (at Clarinda)," said Bergman.
Bergman added the Clarinda and South Page communities get along well.
"We want the best for everyone," she said. "When you're looking at a sharing agreement, it's not as much about from a district's perspective, I should say. Sometimes, there's logistics, financial concerns, staffing. We're in a world where we're in a teacher shortage, and we have had a year where we had less dollars to spend. So, we're just really looking at that instructional program, and how you can meet needs."
Also on the agenda is discussion on the district administration's recommendation to issue $1,000 bonuses to staff members returning next school year. ESSER funding would provide for the bonuses, which would be distributed with the September payroll.