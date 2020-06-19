(Clarinda/College Springs) -- South Page High School students will continue spending part of their day in Clarinda this coming school year.
Members of the Clarinda and South Page School Boards conducted a joint meeting earlier this week to update the status of two sharing agreements extending into the 2020-21 school year, which begins July 1st. Under a tuition agreement, South Page's 9th through 12th grade students attend classes at Clarinda High School in the afternoon hours. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News that agreement will continue into the new school year.
"We will do sharing as is for next year," said Bergman, "with the possibility, depending on hiring and any late moves for teachers, or anything like that. If that happens, we would have to, obviously adjust so that we could meat student need. That might mean increasing one period a day--you know, we'll just have to look at that as it comes."
Also continuing is a separate agreement, in which South Page 7th through 12th students participate in Clarinda's extracurricular activities. One change is that football is included in this year's agreement. Bergman says Clarinda hopes to work closer with South Page on programming and other activities.
"Mr. Hood and I have talked about the importance of really starting to align our instructional practices, and our professional learning," she said. "So, we talked about Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) programming, in terms of what we're offering in professional learning, and doing more of that together next year.
"As we work on our Return to Learn plan, South Page will be working on that with us, so that we have tight alignment for students, and the best atmosphere for teachers, as well," she added.
South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood says his district appreciates Clarinda's cooperation.
"We very much appreciate how gracious Clarinda's community has been with our students," said Hood. "They've been great to work with. There's been bumps in the road, but we've been able to figure them out. We just want to tell Clarinda again, thank you very much for being good neighbors, and working with us. We think it's been a good thing for our neighbors working forward, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship."
South Page sought Clarinda's assistance in athletics and other activities after eliminating its sports programs in the spring of 2019.