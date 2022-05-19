(Clarinda) -- As summer vacation comes into view for many local schools, it marks the return of a free food program for Clarinda youth.
The Summer Food Service Program provides a no-cost breakfast and lunch to those that need it. Meals are given out to kids 18 years of age and younger Monday through Friday from 7:30AM-8:15AM for breakfast, with lunch being served from 11:30AM-12:30PM. On the KMA “Morning Show,” Food Service Program Director Julia Harris says they’ve consistently had a high turnout since the program started.
“I feel like from the first year we started at Trinity Presbyterian, we were overwhelmed with the attendance we got,” said Harris. “And each year, it just continues to fulfill that dream that we’ve had from the very beginning.”
The Summer Food Service Program works in coordination with the USDA. The federally-funded, state-administered program is reimbursed for serving children in low-income areas. Along with working with the government, Harris says it’s all made possible thanks to a number of volunteers.
“We will also have volunteers working in the commons area, and we never seem to have any trouble getting people to step in and help do the program,” said Harris.
The program starts June 1 and will tentatively run through July 29 at Clarinda Middle School at 305 East Glenn Miller Drive. In observance of Independence Day, the kitchen will be closed July 4 and 5. To find out more, contact Food Service Program Director Julia Harris at 712-542-5167 or visit the Clarinda USDA Summer Lunch Program Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Food Service Program Director Julia Harris here.