(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are examining why voters soundly defeated a referendum for facilities improvements.
Both the $14 million bond issue and the 10-year Physical Plant and Equipment Levy were rejected by almost 60% of the vote in Tuesday's special election. Proceeds from both the bond issue and the PPEL were proposed to cover a long list of facilities improvements at both the 7-12 and Pre-K-6 facilities. While saying he's disappointed, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the district is still committed to addressing needs in each building.
"You know, we hoped for a better outcome," said Privia. "But, despite the results of the special election, we remain committed to finding acceptable, longterm solutions that benefit our students, staff and community residents. Based on our current challenges in the school district, future and ongoing investments will be necessary just to address all our facility needs."
Privia admits the bond issue and PPEL proposals--with tax increases attached--were tough sells.
"We're going from a $12.13 (per thousand dollars valuation) tax rate, and I was looking at bumping that up by $4.04," he said. "So, I knew it was a big ask when we went into this. We needed to find out where we were with the community, and what they were thinking."
Privia also says misinformation placed on social media played a role in the referendum's defeat.
"There was quite a little bit of misinformation out there on Facebook," said Privia. "Of course, I always challenge the patrons of our community to fact check some of that stuff before they just take it at their word. A lot of those things were inflated or used old information. We always have to combat that stuff. It seems to be the new political environment. You just push your own agenda, and if people don't like that, I guess they just listen to that. I'm not sure why, but they do at this time in our political arena."
Privia plans to discuss the bond issue results with the Clarinda School Board. He expects another bond issue attempt in November--but on a smaller scale.