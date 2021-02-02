(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman is one of three finalists for the Gilbert Community School District's superintendent's position.
Bergman was among six semifinalists interviewed via ZOOM by the Gilbert School Board. Other finalists selected following the interviews were Wayne Wormstadt, superintendent of the Windom Area School District in Windom, Minnesota, and Dr. Christine Trujillo, a native Iowan whose currently assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe schools in Tempe, Arizona.
Originally hired as an interim superintendent following Deron Stender's departure in June, 2019, Bergman later accepted a full-time contract. Bergman came to Clarinda from Johnston, where she served as central office administrator, as well as the district's executive director of teaching, learning and innovation for four years. Prior to Johnston, Bergman spent four years in the Waukee School District, including two years as middle school principal and one year as executive director of the Center for Advanced Professional Studies. She also has an extensive background in teaching and administration at the elementary and middle school levels.
Grundmeyer Leadership Services is assisting the Gilbert School Board in the superintendent's search. Formal interviews with the finalists are scheduled for February 17th.