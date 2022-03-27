(Clarinda) -- Three finalists have been named in the Clarinda School District's superintendent search.
School officials announced Sunday afternoon the finalists are Jay Lutt, Dennis McClain and Jeff Privia. Currently superintendent and pre-K-3 principal in the Westwood Community School District, Lutt previously served as superintendent at Farragut and Hamburg, as well as an elementary principal and curriculum director in the Moravia, Orient-Macksburg, and Prescott districts. McClain serves as the shared superintendent for the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center districts. He has also served in leadership roles with the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, Superintendents Finance and Leadership Consortium, and School Administrators of Iowa. Privia, meanwhile, is the current pre-K-5 principal in the Underwood district. Before that, Privia was an elementary behavior disorders teacher in the Fort Madison district.
Clarinda's School Board has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Board members and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the three finalists on Wednesday. The board then plans to discuss the candidates and reach a final decision soon after the interviews.
One of the finalists will succeed Chris Bergman, who steps down at the end of the current school year. The new superintendent's tenure begins July 1st.