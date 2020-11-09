(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School officials have suspended all activities and athletics for this week.
On Friday, school officials shifted the Fall Play to a livestream only event in an effort to limit outside access to the building. After visiting with Page County Public Health, health providers and school administrators, all activities, meetings, athletic games and practices have been paused until November 15th.
School officials say they will continue to evaluate the ongoing pandemic and its effect on both school and activities throughout the next few weeks. Classes will remain in-person for now.