(Clarinda) -- It was a packed Council Chambers in Clarinda Wednesday night, as the Clarinda City Council witnessed the passing of the torch at the mayor's post.
City Manager Gary McClarnon swore in Craig Hill as the newly elected mayor of Clarinda. Hill, who has now served two years on the council, succeeds Mayor Lisa Hull, who will officially step down from the helm on December 31st after four years of serving as the Mayor of Clarinda. During his department update, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers thanked Hull for her service as mayor and her dedication to the police department.
"Mayor Hull, I want to thank you for being a tremendous supporter of the police department, that means a lot to me and my staff that you've always supported the department," Brothers said. "We appreciate that. Best wishes and we'll be seeing you around."
After 10 years of public service, including six years as a city council member, Hull gave her final remarks near the end of the meeting Wednesday. Hull, who served as Clarinda's first woman mayor, says many accomplishments have been made over the past decade in the city, more recently including the rekindling of a partnership between the city and two prominent community service groups.
"The relationship and partnership that now exists between the city of Clarinda, the Economic Development, and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, that was pretty rocky, in fact it wasn't there, the relationship and wanting to work together wasn't there," Hull said. "It is there now and I'm so pleased and so happy with that. It's strong and I believe it's going to continue to benefit the city of Clarinda."
McClarnon presented a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the city for her service and work with the community.
"Obviously you were here for six years as a council member, and then four years as mayor, you know 10 years of service is absolutely outstanding," McClarnon said. "You've been a very, very good mayor, I've enjoyed talking to you, and you were a great council person too. But, your leadership has just been terrific and we really, really do appreciate it."
Additionally, Hull thanked all of the city staff for their constant dedication over the past decade and making all of the progress possible.
"It's been a pleasure working with the council, with my guys here, it's been a pleasure working with Gary (McClarnon)," Hull said. "All the chiefs, Chief Brothers, Chief (Roger) Williams, the Lied Center, the Library, we have a great staff, you couldn't ask for a better staff here at the city of Clarinda. Adam Brown from public works, everybody does their part, everybody is willing to help, you know it's just a great group."
Also sworn in Wednesday night were reelected council members Jamie Shore and Matt Ridge, and Hill will officially take office on January 1st. The council also discussed the options to fill the eventual vacancy left by Hill. McClarnon says the council will have the option to appoint a member, with 14 days following publication, for the public to petition a special election or simply hold a special election instead. However, McClarnon says the special election would come with a $3,000 price tag.